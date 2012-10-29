India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
PARIS Oct 29 French telecom operators will have to raise tariffs for the upcoming launch of 4G services, the head of the country's main industry group said in an interview with daily Le Figaro on Monday.
Pierre Louette, who is also deputy chief executive of France Telecom, said tax increases were making it even harder for operators to lower prices while investing in high-speed networks.
"I won't be surprised if 4G is more expensive," Louette said. "The sector could return to tiered offers with higher prices for faster services."
France Telecom plans to start offering 4G services to French consumers early next year.
(Reporting by Elena Berton)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.