PARIS Oct 29 French telecom operators will have to raise tariffs for the upcoming launch of 4G services, the head of the country's main industry group said in an interview with daily Le Figaro on Monday.

Pierre Louette, who is also deputy chief executive of France Telecom, said tax increases were making it even harder for operators to lower prices while investing in high-speed networks.

"I won't be surprised if 4G is more expensive," Louette said. "The sector could return to tiered offers with higher prices for faster services."

France Telecom plans to start offering 4G services to French consumers early next year.

(Reporting by Elena Berton)