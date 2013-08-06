PARIS Aug 6 Mobile operators in France including Bouygues Telecom have sued market leaders Orange and SFR for 1.44 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in compensation for what they allege to be anticompetitive behaviour, monthly L'Expansion reported.

The complainants, which also include Omea Telecom and Euro-Information Telecom, are basing their claims - filed in a Paris commercial court - on a ruling by French competition authorities in December, L'Expansion said on its website.

The watchdog then penalised Orange and SFR in relation to offers dating from 2005-2008 giving subscribers unlimited calls within the same network. This was deemed to be unfair to smaller competitor Bouygues and to have distorted competition.

Orange faces demands for 790 million euros, while Vivendi unit SFR is being targeted for 650 million, L'Expansion said.

Orange and SFR declined to comment. Bouygues Telecom was not immediately reachable.

($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Mark Potter)