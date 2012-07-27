PARIS, July 27 France's telecom regulator Arcep said on Friday it will reduce the amount and duration of new mobile operator Iliad's charges for calls into its network, though they will stay higher than for established rivals until mid-2013.

Regulators generally allow new mobile companies to charge more than usual for calls into their networks as a way to compensate for their higher costs and lack of scale.

However, Arcep's earlier pricing plan for these charges has come under scrutiny after the European Commission's opening of a probe into whether they were too advantageous for new operators.

Iliad and other new entrants will from next month charge 0.016 euros (2 U.S. cents) per minute for calls originating from rival operators' networks, down from a previously proposed 0.024, Arcep said. Established players like France Telecom and Vivendi's SFR are to charge 0.01 euros per minute.

The regulator has also shortened the amount of time Iliad can benefit from higher rates, saying that all operators will gradually reach a flat rate of 0.008 euros per minute as of July 2013. Previously, the target had been end-2013.

"If there had been an asymmetry in charges in the second half of 2013, operators would have had to pay between 5 million and 20 million euros ($6.18-$24.74 million)," Arcep said.

