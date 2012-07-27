PARIS, July 27 France's telecom regulator Arcep
said on Friday it will reduce the amount and duration of new
mobile operator Iliad's charges for calls into its
network, though they will stay higher than for established
rivals until mid-2013.
Regulators generally allow new mobile companies to charge
more than usual for calls into their networks as a way to
compensate for their higher costs and lack of scale.
However, Arcep's earlier pricing plan for these charges has
come under scrutiny after the European Commission's opening of a
probe into whether they were too advantageous for new operators.
Iliad and other new entrants will from next month charge
0.016 euros (2 U.S. cents) per minute for calls originating from
rival operators' networks, down from a previously proposed
0.024, Arcep said. Established players like France Telecom
and Vivendi's SFR are to charge 0.01 euros per
minute.
The regulator has also shortened the amount of time Iliad
can benefit from higher rates, saying that all operators will
gradually reach a flat rate of 0.008 euros per minute as of July
2013. Previously, the target had been end-2013.
"If there had been an asymmetry in charges in the second
half of 2013, operators would have had to pay between 5 million
and 20 million euros ($6.18-$24.74 million)," Arcep said.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Richard Chang)