PARIS, June 30 France's telecoms regulator set
new targets for the country's four operators in high-speed fixed
and mobile internet services on Thursday and said he would
favour investment in infrastructure in future rather than bear
down on prices.
"We have very competitive prices in France," the head of the
regulator Arcep, Sebastien Soriano, told Reuters in an interview
in his office in Paris. "Our first priority is not about prices.
We're happy with the current situation."
The targets are not binding, but Soriano said he would
introduce a database that showed consumers which operator had
the best-performing system. That would be the best way to
encourage investment, he added.
