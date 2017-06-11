PARIS, June 11 The French telecoms industry is
unlikely to see a tie-up among the country's four mobile
operators in the foreseeable future, Orange Chairman
and Chief Executive Stephane Richard said in a newspaper
interview published on Sunday.
The arrival in 2012 of Iliad's low-cost operator
Free unleashed a price war and accompanying pressure for
consolidation to cut the number of competing operators to three.
But sour relations that have thwarted successive merger
attempts among the arch-rivals still pose a major obstacle, the
head of market leader Orange told the Journal du Dimanche.
"The conditions aren't met," Richard said. "There's too much
mistrust among the players, particularly Bouygues and Free."
Richard failed last year to pull off a merger with Bouygues
Telecom, following a failed bid by Numericable-SFR
parent Altice in 2015, which foundered over government
objections.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)