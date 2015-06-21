PARIS, June 21 French economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron reiterated on Sunday that the time was not right for
consolidation in the French telecoms sector, which he said
needed investment.
"I repeat that today consolidation is not something to wish
for, for the sector. Employment, investment and a better service
for consumers are the priorities. A consolidation would have a
negative impact on these issues," Macron told Reuters.
Macron was reacting to a French newspaper Le Journal du
Dimanche report that said Patrick Drahi, the head of Altice
, owner of France's number two telecoms player
Numericable-SFR, has offered to buy Bouygues Telecom
for 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)