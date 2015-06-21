PARIS, June 21 French economy Minister Emmanuel Macron reiterated on Sunday that the time was not right for consolidation in the French telecoms sector, which he said needed investment.

"I repeat that today consolidation is not something to wish for, for the sector. Employment, investment and a better service for consumers are the priorities. A consolidation would have a negative impact on these issues," Macron told Reuters.

Macron was reacting to a French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche report that said Patrick Drahi, the head of Altice , owner of France's number two telecoms player Numericable-SFR, has offered to buy Bouygues Telecom for 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash.

