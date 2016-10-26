PARIS Oct 26 France's state holding agency does not intend to significantly change its stake in telecoms operator Orange, its chief Martin Vial said on Wednesday.

"We want to keep an effective blocking minority in extraordinary general meetings" of shareholders, Vial told French news channel BFM Business, confirming statements made earlier this year.

"We own about 23 percent of the capital and we intend to remain the first shareholder by far," he added. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Mark Potter)