BRIEF-Papago plans new issuance of up to 13 mln shares
* Says it plans to issue up to 13 million new shares of its common stock
PARIS Nov 16 The bidding in an auction of French 4G mobile phone spectrum has reached 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) so far, telecoms regulator ARCEP said, with an eighth round scheduled on Tuesday.
Telecoms operators Orange, Numericable-SFR , Iliad and Bouygues are vying for six blocks of 700 MHz spectrum in the auction, which had set a minimum total price of 2.5 billion euros.
"The total demand is still well in excess of the six blocks," ARCEP said in a statement on its website.
A second day of bidding will begin on Tuesday at 456 million euros per bloc, ARCEP said. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Susan Fenton)
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and a smaller loss, prompting the Israeli firm to raise its sales forecast for 2017.