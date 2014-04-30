PARIS, April 30 France's Orange has
filed a complaint with the telecoms regulator about a mobile
network-sharing agreement between two rivals Vivendi's SFR
and Bouygues, according to Les Echos
newspaper.
"The complaint was accompanied by a request for remedies
aiming to suspend the implementation of the deal," the paper
said.
A spokesman for Orange declined to comment. SFR also
declined to comment and Bouygues did not return a call for
comment.
Orange sees Bouygues and SFR's network-sharing agreement,
which was signed in February, as covering too much of the
country, and reducing competition, the paper said.
It also protested the technological approach taken by the
companies because it would supposedly render the sharing
irreversible, the report said.
France's telecoms and competition regulator are expected to
review the complaint.
Bouygues and SFR's plan would take several years to
implement, and Orange's aim is to prevent them from beginning
the work of taking down mobile antennas and other steps before
regulators review the deal.
Vivendi and Bouygues Telecom expect to reap 300 million
euros a year in cost savings by 2017-2018 from the project to
share a mobile network outside urban areas.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)