* CSA audiovisual board scolds Tf1 over leaked recording
* Tapes "shocking", breach investigation secrecy-CSA
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, July 10 A major French TV station was
reprimanded on Monday over its decision to broadcast leaked
recordings of the last words exchanged between Toulouse gunman
Mohamed Merah and negotiators, hours before he was killed in a
shootout with police.
The emergence of the recordings, in which Merah is heard
mocking police and saying he loves death more than life, stirred
up emotions still raw three months after the 23-year-old
Frenchman carried out a string of deadly shootings in the name
of al Qaeda.
France's CSA audiovisual board summoned several TV and radio
stations for having aired the tapes but only reprimanded
privately owned TF1 because it broadcast them first and without
sufficient warning about their potentially shocking nature.
"I was shocked by the decision to air (the recordings) when
I thought of the victims' families, of those who were injured or
otherwise affected by these events," CSA president Michel Boyon
told journalists at a news conference.
The reprimand does not include a fine, but obliges the
station to review its practices in handling sensitive material.
In case of another breach, TF1 could face a fine.
In France's worst attack by an Islamist militant in 17
years, Merah went on a rampage through the southern city of
Toulouse on a scooter in March, killing three soldiers, three
Jewish children and a rabbi.
Police quickly narrowed a list of suspects and launched a
dawn raid on Merah's flat, but he repulsed their assault,
setting the stage for an all-night standoff that ended, more
than 24 hours later, in a hail of gunfire.
At the time, controversy surrounded the raid. Blogs and
social networking sites were full of speculation about whether
police had simply executed Merah. His father in Algeria sued
French police for having unlawfully killed his son.
Extracts of the recordings available on several websites
suggest that Merah was fully in control of his actions.
In a clear and steady voice tinged with a Toulouse accent,
Merah tells negotiators that he does not fear death and is ready
to face down another assault by police laying siege to his flat.
"I know you might shoot me, that's a risk that I'm taking,"
he says. Of the killing at the Jewish Ozar Hatorah school, he
says: "I got on the scooter and I just stopped there, it was not
premeditated, well, yes, I meant to do it, but that morning when
I woke up it was not my goal."
A film of Merah's attacks, recorded on a camera strapped to
his chest, was sent to al Jazeera television but never aired.
Boyon said TF1 had been reprimanded for failing to flag
sensitive material or place it in context, in addition to
breaching confidentiality around an ongoing probe into
suspicions that Merah may have acted with aid from partners.
But there was also a warning to other stations not to
broadcast the video. "In the case of Mr Merah we don't really
know what might be circulating," Boyon said. "This is to remind
the heads of television stations that they have
responsibilities."
(Editing by Alison Williams)