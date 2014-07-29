PARIS, July 29 France's broadcast regulator
rejected applications from TF1, M6, and
Vivendi's Canal+ to shift three of their respective
pay-television channels to free-to-air, dealing a setback to the
companies.
The CSA regulator said in a statement on Tuesday that they
based the decision largely on the fact that the advertising
market remained weak and there were not enough marketing dollars
to go around for free-to-air channels.
It also said some of the last crop of free channels that
launched about two years ago could be put at risk if the shift
was approved.
TF1 had applied to take its 24-hour news channel LCI from
paid to free, while M6 wanted the same for its high-end cultural
channel Paris Premiere. Canal+ applied for its documentary
channel Planete Plus.
The decision could lead to lay-offs at TF1 after the
broadcaster's chief executive said the LCI channel was not
viable based on a paid model.
