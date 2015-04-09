PARIS, April 9 French broadcaster TV5Monde was
working on Thursday to regain control over its 11 channels and
websites after an "extremely powerful" cyber attack claimed by
the supporters of the Islamic State, its director said.
The attack began around 10 pm local time on Wednesday, said
Yves Bigot in an interview on RTL radio, and the hackers knocked
out the TV channels and posted material on the broadcaster's
Facebook and Twitter feeds.
"We've been able to restore broadcast of one signal on
across all of our channels but cannot send out pre-recorded
broadcasts nor restart the production of our news shows," he
told RTL.
The broadcaster was still trying to figure out how the
hackers breached its firewalls, and was working with police and
national security authorities.
According to French news agency AFP, the hackers posted
documents on TV5Monde's Facebook page purporting to be the
identity cards of relatives of French soldiers involved in
anti-Islamic State operations, and threats against the troops.
France is part of the international coalition fighting
Islamic State insurgents in Iraq.
Culture and Communications Minister Fleur Pellerin expressed
her support of the broadcaster and condemned the hack as "a true
terrorist act".
TV5Monde is broadcast in over 200 countries globally.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Chine Labbe; editing by Mark
John)