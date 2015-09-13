PARIS, Sept 13 French Culture Minister Fleur Pellerin has ruled out allowing prime time advertising on public TV broadcasters, saying an increase in their funding should come from a slight increase in the TV tax.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Tuesday had raised the possibility of letting loss-making public broadcasters air advertising during prime time hours.

The suggestion sent shares in private broadcasters TF1 , M6 and NextRadioTV tumbling and prompted them to write to Prime Minister Manuel Valls to voice concerns that they risked being deprived of revenue.

Pellerin said in an interview with weekend newspaper Journal du Dimanche that she took to heart their concerns and did not want to weaken private broadcasters or other media.

"Private channels must have the means to contribute to the diversity of news sources and programme creation, especially in terms of financing film," she said.

She said that a tax on owning a television, which is used to finance public broadcasters, would be raise by one euro next year, which she said was in line with inflation and the smallest increase since 2008.

Meanwhile, a tax paid by internet operators would be raised to 1.2 percent of their sales from 0.9 percent to help finance public broadcasters, she said.

The Socialist government is currently drafting the 2016 budget, which it is due to be presented on Sept. 20. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)