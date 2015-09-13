(Adds Orange reaction to internet operator tax)
PARIS, Sept 13 French Culture Minister Fleur
Pellerin has ruled out allowing prime time advertising on public
TV broadcasters, saying an increase in their funding should come
from a slight increase in the TV tax.
Last Tuesday Finance Minister Michel Sapin had raised the
possibility of letting loss-making public broadcasters air
advertising during prime time hours.
The suggestion sent share prices tumbling in private
broadcasters TF1, M6 and NextRadioTV and
prompted them to write to Prime Minister Manuel Valls to express
their concern that they risked being deprived of revenue.
Pellerin said in an interview with weekend newspaper
Journal du Dimanche that she took to heart their concerns and
did not want to weaken private broadcasters or other media.
"Private channels must have the means to contribute to the
diversity of news sources and programme creation, especially in
terms of financing film," she said.
She said that a tax on owning a television, which is used to
finance public broadcasters, would be raised by one euro next
year, which she said was in line with inflation and the smallest
increase since 2008.
Meanwhile, a tax paid by internet service providers like
Orange, Iliad and Numericable-SFR
would be raised to 1.2 percent of their sales from 0.9 percent
to help finance public broadcasters, she said.
"Once again the sector is being treated as a cash cow," said
a spokeswoman for Orange.
The Socialist government is currently drafting the 2016
budget, which it is due to present on Sept. 20.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Emmanuel
Jarry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)