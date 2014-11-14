PARIS Nov 14 French agricultural cooperatives
Axereal and Tereos said they had formed an alliance to jointly
develop new malt and alcohol products for beer and spirits
makers.
Tereos, the world's fifth-largest sugar producer and also a
supplier of alcohol and glucose syrups to the spirits industry,
will take a minority stake in Axereal's Boortmalt division,
which produces malt, they said in a statement on Friday.
Financial details were not disclosed.
The partners will create a joint research and development
programme but will continue to market separately to their
respective beer and spirits clients.
Axereal is one of France's largest grain handlers and
exporters. Its Boortmalt division, one of the world's largest
malt makers, competes with French grain groups Soufflet and
Vivescia.
Tereos last week launched a global sugar trading arm to
support plans to expand production when the European Union
abolishes its sugar quota regime in three years.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jane Baird)