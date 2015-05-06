(Adds details)
PARIS May 6 France's Thales reported
a 4 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 2.576 billion euros
($2.89 billion) on Wednesday and confirmed its targets for the
year.
Europe's largest defence electronics company also said its
order intake jumped 36 percent to 2.823 billion euros, boosted
by the recent sale to Egypt of French Rafale fighter jets, for
which it makes the radar.
On a like-for-like basis, order intake rose 30 percent but
revenue fell 2 percent, Thales said in a statement.
Egypt's purchase of 24 Rafales, the first export order for
the Dassault-built jet, was the main factor in driving
Defence and Security orders up 53 percent.
France signed another deal with Qatar for another 24 jets on
Tuesday and has announced direct negotiations with India for 36
Rafales, leapfrogging stalled industry talks on a wider deal.
Other business in a category of orders worth more than 100
million euros, in the first quarter, included a rail signalling
contract for the Hong Kong metro and a French military
intelligence satellite system, Thales said.
For 2015, Thales said it expects a higher order intake.
"The continued growth in order intake over the last two
years should result in a low-single-digit increase
in sales in 2015," Thales added.
A "progressive return to profitability" at naval shipyard
DCNS should also help increase operating profit by around 15
percent compared with 2014 to 1.13-1.15 billion euros, Thales
said.
The company confirmed its medium-term goals of a moderate
increase in sales and an improvement in its operating margin to
9.5-10 percent by 2017/2018.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)