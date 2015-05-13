* Chief Executive Caine to retain chairman's role
* Candidate Proglio withdrew after dispute with minister
* Investors want more stability in Thales boardroom
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, May 13 France's Thales moved
quickly on Wednesday to overcome a snub by one of France's
leading businessmen, asking its chief executive to lead the
board after Henri Proglio refused to accept the chairmanship of
Europe's largest defence electronics group.
The surprise decision by Proglio to walk away from the
non-executive job scuppered a plan to split the two senior roles
that was designed to smooth relations between the French state
and industrial shareholder Dassault Aviation.
Chief Executive Patrice Caine, who had also served as
chairman on a temporary basis while preparing to cede that role
to Proglio on Wednesday, was confirmed in both positions.
"I am very confident in the future of Thales," he told
shareholders, adding he expected further rises in orders from
emerging markets in 2015 after a 40 percent gain in two years.
Shares in Thales rose 1.8 percent to 54.54 euros.
Proglio announced his withdrawal on the eve of the company's
shareholder meeting, exposing a rift with Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron over his Russian interests.
Macron had asked the former boss of power utility EDF
to cut his ties with state-owned Russian nuclear
company Rosatom if he wanted the Thales role.
But Proglio announced he would not take the chairman's job
and accused Macron of treating him like a "spy".
The head of Dassault Aviation, which shares control of
Thales with the government, hit out at the timing of Proglio's
decision.
"It's his decision and we have to respect it. What I regret
is its belated form," Eric Trappier told Reuters.
'PRAGMATIC' SOLUTION
Proglio's departure upset a succession plan negotiated after
the last unexpected resignation just six months ago.
Jean-Bernard Levy had quit after less than two years as
chairman and chief executive to replace Proglio as head of power
firm EDF.
The agreement called for Caine, nominated by the government,
to become CEO but to fill in as chairman until Proglio,
Dassault's preferred candidate, was appointed.
At a board meeting on Wednesday, the two core shareholders
decided to prolong the temporary arrangement.
"When you plan to separate two roles you need people ready
to fill them, otherwise you are just creating pigeon-holes. It
is a question of pragmatism: today Proglio isn't there, so
Patrice Caine remains both CEO and chairman," Trappier said.
Asked whether the unified structure would remain in place,
he said, "That's the structure we have today."
Several individual shareholders called for more stability.
"You are the fourth chairman I have seen," one investor told
Caine. "I hope this wave of presidents will soon stop."
Asked whether Thales would now see a period of greater calm,
Trappier said, "That's what we have been hoping for a very long
time. I don't have any particular worries."
Thales meanwhile told shareholders that Levy, drafted in to
replace an ousted Thales boss in December 2012, had received no
pay-off because he had not stayed at the company long enough.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole; Editing by Keith Weir)