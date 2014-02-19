PARIS Feb 19 France's Thales reported higher operating profit and order intake buoyed by emerging markets in 2013 and predicted further increases in demand outside Western Europe where defence cuts continue to bite.

Europe's largest defence electronics firm said annual operating earnings rose 8 percent to 1.003 billion euros, lifting its core profit margin by more than half a percentage point, on sales which remained flat at 14.194 billion euros.

Order intake rose 7 percent to 14.168 billion euros. For 2014, Thales predicted a 5-7 percent rise in operating profits coupled with double-digit growth in orders from emerging markets, while forecasting another year of stable sales. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)