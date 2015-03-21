(Corrects attribution for second quote in paragraph six)
MONT SAINT MICHEL, France, March 21 Towns on
France's North Atlantic coast braced for their first giant tide
of the millennium on Saturday as the full moon and this week's
solar eclipse combined to create an ocean surge not seen since
1997.
At the picturesque Mont Saint Michel island where some of
the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch
the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and
rock visible only every 18 years. The next peak tide is not due
until 2033.
France's National Hydrographic Service was expecting to
measure more than 14 metres (15.3 yards) between low and high
water around the famous Abbey-topped rock off France's
north-west coast. Average tides in the area measure 8.7 metres.
Saturday morning's high tide was also close to peak levels
as the sea rushed in from over 13 kilometres (8 miles) out, but
calm weather has meant that some coastal flood preparations
looked set to prove unnecessary and made the phenomenon less
spectacular than some had hoped.
"For the 'tide of the century' I am a bit disappointed,"
said tourist Jean-Bernard Delamarche in Saint-Malo further west
along the coast which also has big tides. "We came one year, we
were staying at the hotel Ibis and we could not get out of the
hotel because the street was flooded. But it's true that it is
impressive."
"It's almost more spectacular at low tide in the end because
you will be able to walk kilometres and see some little secret
beaches that will only be revealed at this moment," said
Laurence Bozzuffi, director of the Saint-Malo tourism office.
The lowest tide measured from the port of Granville up the
coast from Mont Saint Michel was due at 3:16 pm local time (1416
GMT) with the highest at 8:10 pm.
The largest tidal ranges in the world occur in Canada at the
Bay of Fundy and Ungava Bay where, according to the Canadian
Hydrographic service, tides can reach 17 metres in height.
