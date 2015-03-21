(Adds death of man in Gironde)
By Hortense de Roffignac
MONT SAINT MICHEL, France, March 21 France's
North Atlantic coast was experiencing its first giant tide of
the millennium on Saturday as the full moon and this week's
solar eclipse combined to help create an ocean surge not seen
there since 1997.
At the picturesque Mont Saint Michel island where some of
the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch
the sea disappear from sight, exposing areas visible only every
18 years, before returning at pace. The next peak tide is not
due until 2033.
France's National Hydrographic Service was expecting to
measure more than 14 metres (15.3 yards) between low water on
Saturday afternoon and high water in the evening around the
famous Abbey-topped rock off France's northwest coast. Average
tides in the area measure 8.7 metres.
Saturday morning's high tide was also close to peak levels
as the sea rushed in from over 13 km (8 miles) out.
Despite warnings from the authorities about the dangers of
being caught in the fast-moving water, a 70 year-old man died
after being swept away at Soulac in the southwesterly Gironde
area, a police statement said.
"Fishing on foot" is a favourite coastal pastime during
extreme tides as people set off on the ebb to collect shellfish
and crabs in the shallows.
Still, relatively calm weather has meant that some coastal
flood preparations look unnecessary and made the phenomenon less
spectacular than some had hoped.
"For the 'tide of the century', I am a bit disappointed,"
said tourist Jean-Bernard Delamarche in Saint-Malo further west
along the coast which also has big tides. "We came one year, we
were staying at the Hotel Ibis and we could not get out of the
hotel because the street was flooded. But it's true that it is
impressive."
The lowest tide, measured from the port of Granville up the
coast from Mont Saint Michel, was at 3:16 pm local time (1416
GMT) with the highest due at 8:10 pm.
The largest tidal ranges in the world occur in Canada at the
Bay of Fundy and Ungava Bay where, according to the Canadian
Hydrographic service, tides can reach 17 metres in height.
(additional reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by Andrew
Callus; Editing by Clelia Oziel)