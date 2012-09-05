PARIS, Sept 5 The French government is looking at raising tobacco prices by 6 percent in October as part of an ongoing push against smoking that could also rake in more tax revenue for strained state coffers.

The price rise, which had also been planned by the previous conservative government, would add around 40 euro cents to an average packet of cigarettes, taking the price to around 6.60 euros ($8.29), following similar rises in 2010 and 2011.

"It's something we're studying," government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told RTL radio, noting that a 40 percent rise in tobacco prices in 2003 had led to nearly 2 million people quitting smoking in France.

The three-month old Socialist government, which is battling to find some 30 billion euros in savings for the 2013 budget, pockets 82 percent of the price of a pack of cigarettes in tax.

The daily le Parisien said the government was also looking at imposing a one-off tax worth 200 million euros on the tobacco industry to finance new anti-smoking measures such as extending non-smoking zones and introducing blank cigarette packets.

Cigarette prices in France, where about 30 percent of adults are regular smokers despite the ban on lighting up in public places, have tripled over the last two decades to stand among the most expensive in Europe. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)