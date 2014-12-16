PARIS Dec 16 French Environment Minister
Segolene Royal called on Tuesday for a freeze next year in the
tolls charged to motorists for use of the country's motorways.
The government considers the operators' contracts to be too
generous and plans to create a new regulator to oversee motorway
tolls. Royal said that overall, she expected the motorway
operators to "make an effort" amounting to 1 billion euros
($1.25 billion). She did not elaborate.
The motorway operators are entities owned by Vinci
, Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's
Abertis.
($1 = 0.8030 euros)
