SAINT-GERMAIN-LES-VERGNES, France Feb 7 French
President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he hoped a deal to
end a dispute over toll-road tariffs, that has hit shares of
motorway operators, would come within days.
The Socialist government is trying to revise what it
considers over-generous contracts with motorway operators owned
by Vinci and Eiffage, Macquarie and
Spain's Abertis, which were privatised under the
previous administration.
"The solution cannot be in litigation but in the
comprehensive, definitive long-term management of highways,"
Hollande said during a visit to a stretch of newly constructed
motorway in central France.
The French state sets toll increases each year based on
discussions with operators and taking into account inflation and
investments.
In December, Environment Minister Segolene Royal called for
a toll freeze in 2015 and raised the prospect of a new tax on
operators which could amount to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).
In response, operators went to France's highest
administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat, to challenge the
decision, claiming the government had exceeded its power.
Toll road operators deny overcharging, saying their return
is only 8.7 percent, not the 20 percent France's competition
authority says they earn.
