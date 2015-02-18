BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
PARIS Feb 18 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday the government was opposed to raising road tolls this year but said he hoped a deal could be thrashed out with motorway operators in the coming weeks.
The Socialist government is trying to revise what it considers over-generous contracts with motorway operators owned by Vinci and Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's Abertis, which were privatised under the previous administration.
The government decided this month to freeze the tolls, leading to a dispute with operators who had expected a 1.07 percent rise in tolls from Feb. 1.
"The negotiations will finish in the coming weeks," Macron told BFM TV and RMC media on Wednesday. "Our wish is that it doesn't go up this year ... but we're talking."
Vinci Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said earlier this month he expected the dispute to be resolved in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.