PARIS Feb 18 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday the government was opposed to raising road tolls this year but said he hoped a deal could be thrashed out with motorway operators in the coming weeks.

The Socialist government is trying to revise what it considers over-generous contracts with motorway operators owned by Vinci and Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's Abertis, which were privatised under the previous administration.

The government decided this month to freeze the tolls, leading to a dispute with operators who had expected a 1.07 percent rise in tolls from Feb. 1.

"The negotiations will finish in the coming weeks," Macron told BFM TV and RMC media on Wednesday. "Our wish is that it doesn't go up this year ... but we're talking."

Vinci Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said earlier this month he expected the dispute to be resolved in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)