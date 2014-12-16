* Minister expects 1 bln euro contribution, possibly via new
tax
* State not ruling out cancelling existing contracts
-minister
* Vinci, Eiffage shares down
(Adds details)
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Dec 16 French Environment Minister
Segolene Royal reignited a row over motorway operators' profits
as she called for a toll freeze next year and raised the
prospect of a new tax, hitting shares of road operators Vinci
and Eiffage.
The cash-strapped socialist government wants to revise
contracts with motorway operators, privatised under the previous
administration, which it regards as too generous and plans to
create a new regulator to oversee highway tolls.
Royal told BFMTV she expected operators to make a
contribution amounting to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) that
could take the form of a tax on profits.
Motorway operators are seeking an average 0.6 percent rise
in tolls for 2015, according to figures seen by Reuters. But
Royal said last month this demand was provocative and
unacceptable.
The French state sets toll increases each year based on
discussions with operators and taking into account inflation and
investments. If the tariff rise is agreed, it would kick in next
February and be the lowest in five years.
The French motorway operators association (ASFA) said a
change in concession contracts could take place only after talks
that would "respect the economic balance of these contracts".
The motorway operators are entities owned by Vinci
, Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's
Abertis. Vinci and Eiffage shares fell by over 3
percent in early trade and were down 1 percent and 0.2 percent
respectively by 1007 GMT.
"It's once again Casino Royal. Head she wins, tail the stock
loses," said one Paris-based trader.
Vinci is operator of routes such as the "L'Autoroute du
Soleil" linking Paris and Marseilles, which charges 57.8 euros
for a saloon car to travel its more than 700 km length.
Royal was speaking as operators were set to meet at
President Francois Hollande's office to try to resolve a dispute
over road tolls, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Toll road operators deny overcharging and say their return
is only 8.7 percent, not the 20 percent France's competition
authority says they earn.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said last week all
options regarding future highway toll contracts remained open.
Royal on Tuesday did not rule out scrapping existing contracts.
"It's a scenario among others that the government is not ruling
out," she said.
However, the government's room for maneuver is limited as
operators are protected by agreements stipulating they must be
compensated for any change in contracts, which in some cases
don't expire until 2035.
($1 = 0.8030 euros)
(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Mark
John; Editing by Natalie Huet and David Holmes)