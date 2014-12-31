PARIS Dec 31 France backed away from an immediate showdown with its toll-road operators as Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the government would take more time to consider whether to cancel their contracts.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government wants to revise what it sees as overly generous concessions in the contracts granted to Vinci and Eiffage under the last conservative government.

But in a letter to the head of a parliamentary committee, Valls said the government would wait for lawmakers to evaluate proposals from the companies, effectively missing a Thursday deadline to cancel the contracts at start of 2016.

Lawmakers should weigh "the renegotiation of the contracts or their cancellation on Jan. 1, 2017", he said in the letter released on Wednesday.

The government's room for manoeuvre is in any case limited by the long concession deals, which would require hefty compensation for early cancellation.

The wrangle has hit the operators' shares nonetheless, prompting warnings from concessions and constructions giant Eiffage that the uncertainty is already affecting its financing options.

Spain's Albertis and Australia's Macquarie are also affected via their indirect ownership of French motorway concession operators. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Louise Heavens)