PARIS, June 22 Total has hired the
chief of France's Gendarmerie police force to take over as its
head of security, the oil company said on Wednesday.
Total has installations in major hot spots including Libya,
Yemen and also in Nigeria, where there have been a series of
attacks on oil pipelines.
Favier, 57, who has been director general of the Gendarmerie
since 2013 will join Total on Sept. 1 and start his new job one
month later, the company said.
"(Total CEO) Patrick Pouyanne attaches the greatest
importance to the security of Total's personnel and has
considered that during the geopolitical troubles faced by the
group it was very useful to secure the services of a great
professional in the field of security," a spokesperson said.
