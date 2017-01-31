* Tourism counts for 7.4 pct of French GDP
* France remains most visited country in world
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 31French hoteliers on Tuesday urged
presidential candidates to focus on tourism, a sector which they
said can create jobs and boost economic growth in the next five
years.
"Tourism is at this stage absent from the speeches and the
commitments of the candidates," Roland Heguy, the head of hotel
industry federation UMIH, told a news conference.
"We are tired of reminding you that tourism is a national
treasure and a growth and employment booster. Seize this
opportunity to make a commitment on tourism!" he added.
France, which is looking to boost its weak economic growth,
depends heavily on tourism, which generates 7.4 percent of
national gross domestic product and employs 2 million people.
It is still the most-visited country in the world, with
almost 85 million foreigners though French hoteliers have faced
tough times as foreign tourists stayed away from Paris and the
Riviera last year after Islamist militant attacks.
Traditional hoteliers also face multiple challenges ranging
from competition from online travel agents (OTAs) such as
Expedia and Booking.com, to the growing popularity of
home sharing website Airbnb.
The UMIH federation said its key aim was to boost by one
percentage point the contribution of tourism to French GDP
within five years, which would generate 21 billion euros ($23
billion) in extra revenue and create 200,000 additional jobs.
This could be achieved if the state spent 100 million euros
per year to promote France as a tourist destination in order to
reach its goal of 100 million foreign tourists by 2020, it said.
Other proposals included making more of apprenticeships,
cutting red tape and insuring recently tightened rules on online
travel agents and online short-term home rentals were respected.
Representatives of conservative presidential candidate
Francois Fillon and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron attended
the news conference. UMIH hopes to meet most candidates before
the first round of the presidential election on April 23.
($1 = 0.9297 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)