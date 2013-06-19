PARIS, June 19 One of the world's most visited
cities but also famous for its rudeness, Paris has embarked on a
campaign to improve its reputation and better cater to the needs
of tourists.
Waiters, taxi drivers and sales staff in the French capital
all too often come off as impolite, unhelpful and unable to
speak foreign languages say local tourism chiefs, who are
handing out a manual with guidelines on better etiquette.
A six-page booklet entitled "Do you speak Touriste?"
contains greetings in eight languages including German, Chinese
and Portuguese and advice on the spending habits and cultural
codes of different nationalities.
"The British like to be called by their first names," the
guide explains, while Italians should be shaken by the hand and
Americans reassured on prices.
Of the Chinese, the fastest-growing category of tourists
visiting the City of Light, the guide says they are "fervent
shoppers" and that "a simple smile and hello in their language
will fully satisfy them."
France is the world's top destination for foreign tourists,
with Paris visited by 29 million people last year. The business
tourists bring to hotels, restaurants and museums accounts for
one in 10 jobs in the region and is a welcome boost to the
economy at a time of depressed domestic consumption.
The Paris chamber of commerce and the regional tourism
committee have warned, however, that growing competition from
friendlier cities like London meant Paris needed to work harder
to attract visitors, especially from emerging market countries.
Some 30,000 copies of the handbook on friendly service is
being distributed to taxi drivers, waiters, hotel managers and
sales people in tourist areas from the banks of the Seine river
up to Montmartre and in nearby Versailles and Fontainebleau.
Setting realistic linguistic ambitions, it suggests offering
to speak English to Brazilians - who it describes as warm and
readily tactile and keen on evening excursions - by telling
them: "Nào falo Português mas posso informar Inglês."
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer and
Paul Casciato)