PARIS Aug 23Islamist attacks, strikes and
floods kept foreign tourists away from the French capital in the
first half of the year and cost the Paris region tourism
industry some 750 million euros ($849.38 million) in lost
revenue, officials said on Tuesday.
"It's time to realise that the tourism sector is going
through an industrial disaster. This is no longer the time for
communication campaigns but to set up a relief plan," Frederic
Valletoux, head of the Paris region tourist board said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Valletoux said massive investments were needed to protect
jobs in the sector and he urged Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault to quickly meet with local tourism officials.
About 500,000 people in Ile-de-France have jobs linked to
tourism, making it the biggest industry in the region
France, which is seeking to revive its economy, depends
heavily on tourism, which generates over 7 percent of national
gross domestic product and over 13 percent of that of the
Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, the world's most
visited city.
France's tourism industry has suffered since Islamic State
gunmen killed 130 people in an attack in Paris last year. It was
dealt further blows in July when a gunman drove a truck into
crowds celebrating Bastille Day on July 14 in the Riviera city
of Nice. Two weeks later, two men killed a priest in a small
town in Normandy. Strikes against a controversial labour reform
and floods in June also deterred tourists.
Nightly hotel stays were down 8.5 percent in the Paris-Ile
de-France region in the first half, with an 11.5 percent decline
for foreign tourists and a 4.8 percent drop for French tourists.
Japanese visitors were down 46.2 percent in the first half
compared with the same period in 2015, while Russians were down
35 percent, Chinese down 19.6 percent, and Americans down 5.7
percent, the Paris region tourist board statement said.
France is the most-visited country in the world, with almost
85 million foreigners last year, including 16 million in Paris.
Weak activity in France contributed to a fall in first-half
operating profit for French group AccorHotels. Air
France-KLM has said it expects its unit revenues to
decline in July and August, partly due to the situation in
France.
($1 = 0.8830 euros)
