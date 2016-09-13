By Dominique Vidalon
| PARIS, Sept 13
PARIS, Sept 13 The French government on Tuesday
pledged more aid to help the country's struggling tourism sector
cope after a wave of Islamist attacks, bringing to 10 million
euros its contribution to a campaign to promote the country
abroad.
The sector represents between 7-8 percent of France's gross
domestic product and employs about 2 million people.
Last month, regional and business officials asked the
government for a rescue plan for the sector, saying the attacks
had cost the French capital about 750 million euros in lost
revenue.
"Our message is that we are mobilised and that we do not
resign ourselves. We will have an ambitious tourism promotion
campaign," Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told a news
conference.
Foreign tourists have shunned France since Islamic State
gunmen killed 130 people in an attack in Paris last November. In
July, a gunman drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille
Day on July 14 in the Riviera city of Nice, killing 86.
Ayrault said on Tuesday foreign tourist arrivals to France
were down 8 percent on average compared with last year.
The government had so far announced it would provide 1.5
million euros to a public-private initiative unveiled in March
to promote France as a tourist destination.
Ayrault announced the government's contribution would be
brought to 10 million euros after he met key tourism players,
ranging from AccorHotels to department stores Galeries
Lafayette and Printemps and local government officials.
Revenue per available hotel room plunged 21.2 percent in
Paris year-on-year for the July 1-Aug. 20 period, according to
data from hotel research firm MKG Group. Overall revenue per
room fell 9.4 percent on average in France during the period.
France is the most-visited country in the world, with almost
85 million foreigners last year. France is still targeting 100
million foreign tourists by 2020, Ayrault said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)