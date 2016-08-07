PARIS Aug 7 The number of nights spent in
French hotels by foreign tourists fell 10 percent in July
compared to last year as visitors from outside Europe were
deterred by recent Islamist militant attacks, the tourism
minister was cited as saying on Sunday.
France's tourism industry, an important driver of its
economy, has suffered since Islamic State gunmen killed 130
people in an attack in Paris last year. It was dealt further
blows in July when a militant killed 85 people by ramming a
truck into crowds in the Riviera city Nice. Two weeks later,
two men killed a priest in a small town in Normandy.
High-spending visitors from the United States, Asia and the
Gulf in particular had been discouraged by the attacks, Matthias
Fekl said in an interview with Sunday newspaper Le Journal du
Dimanche.
Tourists from other European countries, who make up about 80
percent of visitors, were still coming to France, he said.
The first six months of the year had also seen a 10 percent
decline in the number of stays compared to a year ago, Fekl told
the newspaper.
The impact was most felt in Paris and the region around the
capital, with tourist stays in other regions showing a 2 percent
increase in the January-June period, he said.
Weak activity in France contributed to a fall in first-half
operating profit for French group AccorHotels, and
Air France-KLM has said it expects its unit revenues
to decline in July and August, partly due to the situation in
France.
Tourism professionals also say negative perceptions about
France have been fuelled by violent street protests this year as
well as robberies targeting Asian visitors.
Economic uncertainty and weakness in sterling following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union have also raised
concerns about British tourist spending, and Fekl said the
initial impact would be measured at the end of the summer.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)