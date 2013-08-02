* Interior and tourism ministers vow to protect visitors
* Rash of muggings of Chinese tourists a growing concern
* Luxury firms fear big spenders could be scared off
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Aug 2 France said on Friday it would work
harder to safeguard tourists in Paris after a spate of muggings
of Asian visitors made such headlines in China that the Chinese
embassy demanded action.
Interior and Tourism Ministers Manuel Valls and Sylvia Pinel
said on a tour of the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower that 200
police had been put on patrol to protect tourists and steps were
being taken to help foreigners prevent and report crime.
France is the world's most-visited country and solid tourism
revenues are a bright spot in its depressed economy.
But reports of pickpockets and muggers targeting Chinese
tourists have soared of late, tarnishing the French capital's
image as a favoured destination for love-struck couples and
high-end shoppers.
"Paris is a safe city. What we want to say today is:
tourists and friends from all over the world, come to Paris,
welcome to Paris, bienvenido a Paris!" Valls told journalists.
Petty crimes against Chinese nationals jumped 22 percent in
the first quarter from a year earlier, a Paris police official
told Reuters. He said Asian tourists were targeted because they
were known to carry a lot of cash on them.
Staff at the Louvre went on strike in April over a surge in
pickpockets, shutting the world's most-visited museum for a day.
Security guards say Chinese tourists visiting France for the
first time seem to get more easily distracted than more seasoned
European tourists when gazing at works like the Mona Lisa.
Police recently issued a "Guide to staying safe in Paris" -
translated into Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Spanish - advising
tourists to carry a minimum of cash, favour small banknotes and
watch out for gangs of teenagers, commonly from eastern Europe,
who pick pockets while conducting phoney petitions.
At the Louvre, tourists can now file legal complaints
directly on site in 16 languages without going to the police.
Some 1.4 million Chinese visited France last year, up 23 pct
from 2011. Millionaires in China rate it their top destination.
But a group of 75 French luxury brands including Chanel,
Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermes
warned in May that Chinese buyers, the world's top spenders,
risk favouring London or Milan as they view Paris as dangerous.
In March, a group of 23 Chinese were robbed within hours of
landing in Paris. In June, six Chinese wine-making students were
assaulted in Bordeaux in an attack Valls called "xenophobic".
The Chinese embassy has pressed French authorities in recent
months to address the issue, which was also raised when
Socialist President Francois Hollande last traveled to China in
April to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping.
Jean-Francois Zhou, head of Ansel travel agency which runs
tours to and from China, said he advised clients not to take the
metro or leave their hotel at night. His tour guides pepper
their talk with warnings like "pickpockets to your right".
"It's a killjoy," he said. "These visitors have big dreams
about Paris but things like this smash their illusions."
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer and
Sonya Hepinstall)