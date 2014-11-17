* Mayor seeks legal challenge to councillors' vote
* Unibail targetted 500 mln euro investment in site
PARIS Nov 17 Paris city councillors voted
against plans on Monday for French capital's first modern
skyscraper in more than 40 years, leaving the Eiffel Tower to
reign supreme over the Paris skyline for now.
But Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo declared the vote null and
void because some opposition conservative councillors displayed
their ballots in defiance of decision to make the vote secret.
She asked for a court ruling on whether the vote stands.
The legal uncertainty is a blow for Europe's biggest listed
property group, Unibail-Rodamco, which was to invest
500 million euros ($624 million) into the site due for
completion in 2018.
Conservative and Green city councillors formed a slight but
blocking majority against the 180-metre-high (590-feet-high)
triangular-shaped building backed by Hidalgo and Socialist
councillors.
Though common in most other major capitals, skyscrapers have
faced deep opposition in Paris ever since the 300-metre high
Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 Universal Exposition.
No major skyscraper has been built within the city proper
since the 59-floor, 210-metre Montparnasse building in southern
Paris opened in 1973. Most other modern skyscrapers have been
concentrated in the La Defense business district in the city's
western outskirts.
The new "Tour Triangle" building was to be built on the
southwestern fringe of the city in the Porte de Versailles
neighbourhood, home to numerous hulking convention halls.
With some 85,000 square metres of office space to let, the
building would have been one of the biggest office projects in
Paris, which is seeing a surge in investment interest this year
from yield-hungry investors.
The building was designed by Basel-based architects Herzog &
de Meuron, who were behind the conversion of London's Bankside
Power Station into the Tate Modern art museum and Beijing's
"Bird's Nest" National Stadium for the 2008 Olympics.
(1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)