PARIS, May 9 The French customs office on Wednesday released the following data on trade balance. Detailed figures in billions of euros and seasonally adjusted unless otherwise stated. MARCH FEB IMPORT EXPORT BALANCE IMPORT EXPORT BALANCE TRADE (ADJUSTED) 42.212 36.491 -5.721 43.328 37.049 -6.279 TRADE (UNADJUSTED) 45.822 41.059 -4.763 43.612 37.090 -6.522