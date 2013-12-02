PARIS Dec 2 French media group Lagardere and German carmaker Daimler are to be sent to trial in France on suspected insider trading of shares in Airbus parent EADS, an official at the French public prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Lagardere and Daimler, both former industrial shareholders in Europe's largest aerospace group, as well as several current and former executives, have been under investigation for years over suspected insider trading at a time of delays to the world's largest airliner, the A380 superjumbo.

All those under investigation have denied any wrongdoing.

Lagardere was not immediately able to provide comment. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Tim Hepher)