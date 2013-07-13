(Adds details, quotes from SNCF, local authorities)
BRETIGNY-SUR-ORGE, France, July 13 The train
derailment that killed at least six people in central France on
Friday may have been caused by a loose steel plate at a
junction, French train operator SNCF said.
The steel plate, which should have remained bolted onto the
track, moved to "the middle of the track junction", preventing
the rolling stock from passing through, Pierre Izard, head of
infrastructure services at SNCF, said on Saturday.
"The reasons why this fishplate dislocated itself is the
very focus of the investigations," SNCF head Guillaume Pepy
said, adding the train operator would immediately start checking
some 5,000 similar junctions throughout the French rail network.
The accident, which injured dozens of people, marred
festivities for France's July 14 Bastille Day, traditionally the
cue for French families to embark on long summer holidays.
Traffic remained disrupted on Saturday on the central train
line linking Paris to Orleans, Limoges and Toulouse, SNCF said.
The Paris-Limoges train, on a regional service that travels
more slowly than France's TGV express trains, derailed at the
station of Bretigny-sur-Orge, 26 km (16 miles) south of the
capital. It was carrying about 385 people, SNCF said.
Workers spent the night cutting through tangled metal, but
found no more victims. A crane was brought in to lift a carriage
that fell onto its side and others torn open in the accident.
Local Essonne region prefect Michel Fuzeau said more bodies
might still be found in the wreckage and under the tilted
carriage but the rescue team's dogs had not detected any more
casualties so far. "We maintain our rescue operation," he said.
The train crashed just a few days after the government
unveiled details of planned investments in the railway network.
Transport Minister Frederic Cuvillier told France Info the
accident could have been worse if the driver had not reacted
quickly to avoid hitting another train 200 metres (yards) away.
"Everything was fine and then all of a sudden it was if we
were riding through gravel," Clement, 17, one of the train's
passengers, who was in the second coach, told Reuters. "Then
the wagon in front of me started to tilt over."
France has suffered several train crashes in the past few
decades. One of the deadliest was in 1988, when a commuter train
headed into Paris' Gare de Lyon crashed into a stationary train,
killing 56 people, after its brakes failed.
In 2002 a fire swept through the carriages of a Paris-Vienna
overnight sleeper in eastern France, killing 12.
President Francois Hollande, due to give the traditional
Bastille Day address from his Elysee Palace on Sunday, raced to
the scene on Friday to commiserate with families of the victims.
