PARIS Aug 25 The Paris prosecutor said on
Tuesday that a man overpowered by passengers on a train between
Amsterdam and Paris last week had premeditated his attack and
dismissed his "far-fetched" assertion he wanted to rob
passengers.
Francois Molins said an investigation had been opened into
25-year-old Moroccan Ayoub el Khazzani for attempted murder with
terrorist intent.
"Ayoub el Khazzani had watched YouTube audio files whilst
already on the Thalys train in which an individual called on the
faithful to fight and take up arms in the name of the Prophet,"
Molins told a news conference.
