BRUSSELS Aug 24 The European Union will review
railway security, particularly on high-speed international
lines, after last week's foiled attack in northern France but
officials warned on Monday against over-reaction.
EU transport ministers are likely to discuss the issue when
they next meet in early October, said spokesmen for the European
Commission, the bloc's executive arm, and for the Council of the
EU, which runs ministerial meetings among the member states.
Asked about suggestions that travellers might be have to
submit to identity or security checks before boarding trains
such as the Amsterdam-Paris Thalys express where passengers
subdued a gunman on Friday, Commission spokesman Jakub Adamowicz
told reporters that security issues would be reviewed.
However, he said, a working group of national and EU
officials and industry representatives, set up in 2012, had so
far seen only "moderate interest" in major changes.
"It's a question of proportionality for each mode of
transport," Adamowicz said when asked whether airline-style bag
checks might be introduced - as they already are for travellers
on passenger trains using the tunnel between France and Britain.
Tighter security would slow boarding and create costs and
logistical problems. It was important, Adamowicz said, to avoid
a "hyperactive" response that might prove "counter-productive".
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Jan Lopatka)