(Widens distribution)
By Michel Rose
PARIS Aug 21 A machine gun-toting attacker
wounded three people on a high-speed train in France on Friday
before being overpowered by passengers who included an American
soldier.
The wounded were the soldier, French actor Jean-Hugues
Anglade, and a Briton. Local media reported that U.S. Marines
were among those who brought down the gunman.
Officials said the attacker was arrested after the shooting
when the Amsterdam to Paris train stopped at Arras station in
northern France.
A French ministry spokesman said the gunman's motives were
not known. French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the
French anti-terrorism prosecutor was investigating the incident.
France has been on high security alert since Islamist
militants killed 17 people in and around Paris in January, among
them staff of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and hostages who
were taken in a Jewish shop.
Commending the involvement of what he said were two U.S.
citizens, Cazeneuve said, "Without their courage we would have
surely faced a terrible tragedy."
A spokesman for the United States European Command confirmed
that one of the passengers who had been injured was a soldier,
and said his life was not in danger.
Cazeneuve urged caution over the nature of the attack, which
he said was a matter for the prosecutor to investigate.
"As always where an act that could be terrorist in nature is
involved, the greatest care and the greatest precision will be
used," he said.
A spokesman for French railway SNCF said on iTele
television, "The man was armed with automatic weapons and
blades. He was stopped by passengers." A statement from SNCF's
European affiliate Thalys said the attacker got on its train in
Brussels.
Police union official Slimane Hamzi said the 26-year-old man
was armed with a kalashnikov and had said he was of Moroccan
origin.
Since the January attacks in Paris there have been other
incidents. In June, a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and
tried to blow up a U.S-owned industrial gas plant in the suburbs
of Lyon.
And in July, French officials said they had prevented an
attack on a senior French military official by arresting four
people whose leader had links to jailed jihadists.
Thalys is partly-owned by SNCF and Belgian railways and runs
international trains joining France, Belgium, the Netherlands
and Germany. All four countries are part of the Schengen area
through which people travel without the need for passports and
security check-ins.
French President Francois Hollande said he had talked to
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and that the two
governments were cooperating in the investigation.
Michel said in a tweet, "I condemn the terrorist attack ...
and express my sympathy for the victims."
The Belgian government is considering taking extra security
measures, a spokesman said.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus, Elizabeth Pineau, Toby
Sterling in Amsterdam, Barbara Lewis in Brussels and David
Alexander in Washington Editing by Andrew Callus, Mark
Trevelyan, Toni Reinhold)