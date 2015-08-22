UPDATE 2-Warm weather and low energy prices hurt Centrica's margins
* Political risks to continue weighing on Centrica shares -RBCCM
PARIS Aug 22 A gunman overpowered by passengers on a train in France on Friday may be a Moroccan identified in 2014 to French police by Spanish intelligence services as having Islamist militant connections, France's Interior Minister said on Saturday.
"It is important to be careful about his identity which is not yet established with certainty," the minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, said.
But he added: "If the identity he has declared is confirmed, he is a 26-year-old man of Moroccan nationality identified by the Spanish authorities to French intelligence services in February 2014 because of his connections to the radical Islamist movement." (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Political risks to continue weighing on Centrica shares -RBCCM
May 8 Warren Buffett said on Monday that United Airlines made a "terrible mistake" in handling the fallout after a man was forcibly dragged off a United flight, a bloody confrontation that sparked global outrage.