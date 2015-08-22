PARIS Aug 22 A gunman overpowered by passengers on a train in France on Friday may be a Moroccan identified in 2014 to French police by Spanish intelligence services as having Islamist militant connections, France's Interior Minister said on Saturday.

"It is important to be careful about his identity which is not yet established with certainty," the minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, said.

But he added: "If the identity he has declared is confirmed, he is a 26-year-old man of Moroccan nationality identified by the Spanish authorities to French intelligence services in February 2014 because of his connections to the radical Islamist movement." (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Toby Chopra)