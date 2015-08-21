French police stand over a man who is apprehended on the platform at the Arras train station after after shots were fired on the Amsterdam to Paris Thalys high-speed train where several people were injured in Arras, France, August 21, 2015, according to the French interior... REUTERS/Christina Cathleen Coons/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama expressed his gratitude on Friday for the "courage and quick thinking" of the passengers on a high-speed train in France, including U.S. service members, who overpowered a gunman.

French authorities said the machine gun-toting attacker wounded three people on the Paris-bound train before being overpowered by passengers who included an American soldier.

"The President expressed his profound gratitude for the courage and quick thinking of several passengers, including U.S. service members, who selflessly subdued the attacker," the White House said in a statement. "It is clear that their heroic actions may have prevented a far worse tragedy."

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)