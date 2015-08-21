WASHINGTON Aug 21 President Barack Obama
expressed his gratitude on Friday for the "courage and quick
thinking" of the passengers on a high-speed train in France,
including U.S. service members, who overpowered a gunman.
French authorities said the machine gun-toting attacker
wounded three people on the Paris-bound train before being
overpowered by passengers who included an American soldier.
"The President expressed his profound gratitude for the
courage and quick thinking of several passengers, including U.S.
service members, who selflessly subdued the attacker," the White
House said in a statement. "It is clear that their heroic
actions may have prevented a far worse tragedy."
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)