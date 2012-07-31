(Repeats to fix link to factbox)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, July 31 French traders hoping for a
summer break from the eurozone crisis are instead likely to be
grappling with the fine print of a new tax on financial
transactions, due to come into force on Wednesday.
Critics say the levy - which charges 0.2 percent on
purchases of any securities issued by more than 100 top French
companies - will add to brokers' woes. It comes at a time of
high stock-market volatility, eroding brokerage margins and
growing bets on an impending French stock-market slide.
The legislation also includes taxes on high-speed trading
and the purchase of contracts that insure against a European
Union sovereign-debt default, a package that politicians say
will raise at least 1.6 billion euros ($1.96 billion) in a full
year but which detractors say will hurt earnings and investment.
"The worst-case scenario is that the tax will encourage
businesses to invest elsewhere at the expense of Paris as a
financial centre," said Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at
Glendevon King Asset Management.
Naud also said the tax could spell trouble for the final
valuation of Credit Agricole's brokerage unit
Cheuvreux, as the French bank finalises the sale of its
subsidiary to Kepler Capital Markets.
"It's still not clear just what the impact of this tax is
going to be for volumes," he said.
The transactions tax is designed only to impact the end
purchaser of the shares, and traders say it will be particularly
dissuasive to retail clients or small investors whose
transaction costs will effectively double. Beyond the initial
impact, brokers are having to incur additional back-office costs
and will likely seek to pass these on across the board.
"There will be a processing cost, a maintenance cost, as
well as a potential impact on client revenues," said Serge
Domecq, Country Manager at online broker BinckBank in France.
"We are moving towards an increase in fees charged to clients."
Escape routes around the tax exist, traders say, which might
lead to a rise in synthetic products designed to mimic a
security's performance while avoiding the levy. American
depositary receipts (ADRs), or U.S.-traded securities of
non-U.S. companies, will however be hit by the tax from Jan. 1.
SPEED BUMP
Traders are also feeling gloomy about the prospects of
high-frequency trading in France as a result of the tax, which
slaps a 0.01 percent levy on order cancellations above 80
percent of total orders and defines "high-speed" as half-second
intervals.
Repeatedly sending out and cancelling orders is regular
practice in the high-speed trading world and is seen as a way of
"pinging" the market to gain an advantage.
"High-frequency trading is seen as all but banned in
France," a Paris-based banker said, citing additional fears over
new French President Francois Hollande's pledge to split risky
trading activities from banks' retail operations.
France's two top banks, BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale, make up to 250 million euros ($307.50
million) in revenues per year from high-frequency trading, or
about 11 percent of total equities income, according to JPMorgan
analyst Delphine Lee.
"The top French banks are important players in
high-frequency trading and are likely to see an impact," said an
industry source who declined to be named.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Stephen
Powell)