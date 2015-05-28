PARIS May 28 A French firm that helps car
owners rent out their vehicles has bought a German rival in the
latest sign France is becoming a hub for the booming
vehicle-sharing sector, with help rather than hindrance from the
country's notorious red tape.
Drivy, founded in 2010, has already snapped up two domestic
competitors. On Thursday, it announced the purchase of
Autonetzer, making it over a third bigger and a European sector
leader, with 38,000 registered vehicle owners across France and
Germany.
The sums involved remain limited. The deal value was
undisclosed but was financed with help from the 8 million euros
($8.8 million) in funds the company raised last year.
Nevertheless, the service, whose transactions are covered by
insurer Allianz, has plans to expand in Spain too this
year.
Its activities also represent a relatively small part of a
wider, Internet-enabled car sharing industry which is developing
a strong French flavour.
Another French firm, BlablaCar, leads the field in matching
private car drivers with travellers heading in the same
direction.
And U.S.-based Uber, which has turned the taxi industry
upside down worldwide with its phone apps, where cabs and
passengers track each other, claims a French connection.
Its inspiration was Paris, according to founder Travis
Kalanicki, as he vainly tried to hail a cab one cold winter's
day.
France's transport industry is heavily regulated.
The number of regular taxi drivers is limited. New entrants
have to buy their licences from retiring colleagues at prices
that can reach into the hundreds of thousands of euros in some
cities.
To protect their investment, cabbies are fiercely defensive
of their right to pick up fares without cheap competition.
BlablaCar and Drivy, meanwhile, have flourished in a country
where bus travel regulations, eased only this year and intended
to protect the railway industry, effectively barred coach and
bus operators from carrying passengers on long-distance routes.
Analysts agree that the main driver behind the whole sharing
economy globally has been the Internet in general, and the
widening ownership of smartphones in particular.
"But the lack of taxis at certain hours has probably
favoured Uber in France," said Flavien Neuvy, director of the
automobile observatory at Cetelem, a consumer credit arm of BNP
Paribas.
"And it's true that car sharing has developed most of all in
France over long distances, where there are no cheap buses
running."
Barely a month has gone by this year without an acquisition
by BlablaCar of one of its competitors.
Its accounts are not public, but while in 2012 it was in the
same financial space as Drivy, raising $10 million in funding,
by 2014 it was able to raise $100 million in a deal that
analysts said valued the group at $1 billion.
It is present in 19 countries and could add another zero to
its scale should it succeed like Airbnb, the U.S.-based company
which uses a similar business model for accommodation.
Airbnb is now present in 190 countries and reports have put
its value at $10 billion.
Uber, founded in 2009 and based in San Francisco, is already
on an even bigger scale, with reports putting its value at as
much as $50 billion. On that basis, a listed Uber, should it
choose a Paris IPO, could be among France's 10 largest
companies.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
