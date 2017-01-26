UPDATE 1-Cyclone aims for Bangladesh as flood toll rises to 164 in Sri Lanka
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
PARIS Jan 26 The French transport ministry announced on Thursday an investment plan for the country's motorways worth more than 800 million euros ($856 million), adding that the deal should create around 5,000 jobs.
The French Motorways Association (ASFA), which includes construction companies Eiffage, Vinci, and Sanef, had submitted project proposals as part of this initiative last year. ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
SHANGHAI, May 29 China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.