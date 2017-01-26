PARIS Jan 26 The French transport ministry announced on Thursday an investment plan for the country's motorways worth more than 800 million euros ($856 million), adding that the deal should create around 5,000 jobs.

The French Motorways Association (ASFA), which includes construction companies Eiffage, Vinci, and Sanef, had submitted project proposals as part of this initiative last year. ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost)