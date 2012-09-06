PARIS, Sept 6 Valerie Trierweiler, the partner
of French President Francois Hollande, is suing three glossy
magazines for breach of privacy after they published photographs
of the presidential couple in bathing suits, her lawyer said on
Thursday.
The magazines - Closer, Voici and Public - printed paparazzi
photographs of the couple on their covers that were taken at a
distance while Hollande and Trierweiler were holidaying at Fort
Bregancon, a presidential retreat off France's southern coast.
Another magazine that also published the pictures, VSD, was
found guilty of breach of privacy on Tuesday and ordered to pay
Trierweiler a 2,000 euro ($2,500) fine, well short of the 30,000
euros she had requested, a senior VSD editor told Reuters.
"We have launched three other suits against three gossip
magazines: Closer, Voici and Public," Frederique Giffard,
Trierweiler's lawyer, told Europe 1 radio.
French law is among the most protective of people's right to
privacy in Europe and celebrities are routinely awarded damages
over the publication of paparazzi pictures. Courts typically
demand that magazines publish the ruling on their front cover.
"We decided to pursue magazines that published the photos on
their covers and which tried to sell, to catch the reader's eye
with these photos," the lawyer added.
Trierweiler's out-of-wedlock relationship with Hollande is a
source of fascination in France, prompting the publication of
three books exploring her testy relations with Segolene Royal,
his previous partner and the mother of his four children.
A journalist for Paris Match magazine who remained on its
staff after Hollande's election in May, she chose not to sue her
employer despite the magazine publishing a photograph from the
same vacation series.
Giffard said Paris Match was not sued because the magazine
had been more discrete.
"There is no exception when it comes to Trierweiler's
employer," she said, adding that Public is owned by the
Lagardere media group, which also owns Paris Match.
($1 = 0.7915 euros)
(Reporting By Chine Labbe; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)