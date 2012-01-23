* French senators vote on law denying Armenia genocide
* Turkey warns of new, permanent measures against Paris
PARIS Jan 23 French senators vote later
on Monday on a bill to make it illegal to deny the mass killing
of Armenians by Ottoman Turks nearly a century ago was genocide,
raising the prospect of a major diplomatic rift between two NATO
allies.
Lawmakers in the lower-house National Assembly voted
overwhelmingly in December for the draft law outlawing genocide
denial, prompting Ankara to cancel all economic, political and
military meetings with Paris and recall its ambassador for
consultations.
The bill, which has been made more general so that it
outlaws the denial of any genocide, partly in the hope of
appeasing the Turks, will be debated from 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in
the upper house before a final vote.
Armenia, backed by many historians and parliaments, says
about 1.5 million Christian Armenians were killed in what is now
eastern Turkey during World War One in a deliberate policy of
genocide ordered by the Ottoman government.
The Ottoman empire was dissolved soon after the end of World
War One, but successive Turkish governments and the vast
majority of Turks feel the charge of genocide is a direct insult
to their nation. Ankara argues that there was heavy loss of life
on both sides during fighting in the area.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Ankara would
take new and permanent measures against France unless the bill
was rejected.
"After this the values of Europe will face a big threat. If
every parliament implements decisions reflecting its own
historical views a new Inquisition period will begin in Europe,"
Davutoglu was reported as saying by Dogan news agency. "We all
know what happened during the Inquisition in the Middle Ages.
Unfortunately the revival of this is shameful for France."
Turks from across Europe demonstrated in central Paris at
the weekend, with more protests due on Monday before the vote.
Turkish lobby groups carried full page advertisements in French
newspapers urging senators to back down.
The Socialist Party, which has had a majority in the Senate
since elections in the upper house late last year, and the
Senate leader of President Nicolas Sarkozy's UMP party, which
put forward the bill, have said they will back the legislation.
But a non-binding Senate recommendation last week said the
law would be unconstitutional, and after weeks of aggressive
Turkish lobbying there are suggestions the outcome will be
closer than anticipated.
Turkey calls the bill a bid by President Nicolas Sarkozy to
win the votes of 500,000 ethnic Armenians in France in the
two-round presidential vote on April 22 and May 6.
Sarkozy wrote to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan last
week saying the bill did not single out any country and that
Paris was aware of the "suffering endured by the Turkish people"
during the final years of the Ottoman empire.
European Union candidate Turkey could not impose economic
sanctions on France, given its World Trade Organisation
membership and customs union accord with Europe.
But the row could cost France state-to-state contracts and
would create diplomatic tension as Turkey takes an increasingly
influential role in the Middle East.
The bill mandates a maximum 45,000-euro fine and a year in
jail for offenders. France passed a law recognising the killing
of Armenians as genocide in 2001.