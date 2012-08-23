PARIS Aug 23 France could scrap a television
advertising ban on the state-owned broadcaster if EU authorities
rule against a tax levied to raise funds to compensate the group
for lost revenue, the country's budget minister said on
Thursday.
France Televisions was banned from running any
advertisements after 8 p.m. in 2009, prompting accusations that
then-President Nicolas Sarkozy was helping private television
groups at the expense of the public broadcaster.
A tax was then levied on telecoms firms to raise money to
offset France Televisions' losses.
The European Commission questioned the legality of the tax
which, according to U.N. agency the International
Telecommunications Union, raises about 400 million euros ($499
million) a year.
The Commission has asked the European Union's Court of
Justice to rule on whether the tax flouts rules that say levies
on telecoms operators should be directly linked to funding of
regulation in the telecoms sector.
France must raise 33 billion euros in 2013 to meet its state
deficit-shrinkage target and Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac made
it clear he would not welcome France Televisions placing any
extra burden on the public purse.
"If the tax were censured my recommendation to the president
(Francois Hollande) would be to allow a return of advertising,"
Cahuzac said in an interview on RMC radio. "We're not going to
create yet another tax."
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Pravin Char)