PARIS, March 20 French broadcast regulator the
CSA said it was delaying its decision on awarding six new
television channels, which had been expected as early as
Tuesday, because of the school shooting in Toulouse that has
shocked the country.
"Given the dramatic events affecting the families of the
victims and the country, the CSA shares this pain and is
delaying its decision to select the new television channels," a
CSA spokeswoman said.
The CSA is weighing up 30 applications for new channels
including those submitted by TF1 and M6, the
country's two biggest private broadcasters.
Media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere has
pitched a channel based on its Elle magazine targeted at women,
while the country's biggest sports newspaper, L'Equipe, has
proposed a sports-themed channel.
To date, the frontrunners for the six licences are seen by
industry executives and analysts as being TF1, M6, L'Equipe,
radio group NRJ, and Next Radio TV.
The arrival of six new free-to-air channels starting next
autumn will mark a major change for the French TV market, which
now has 19 such channels, and is dominated by state-backed
France Televisions, as well as TF1 and M6.
It also risks intensifying competition for advertising that
is already at a low ebb because of France's weak economy.
Market forecaster Zenith Optimedia forecasts 0.5 percent
growth in TV advertising spending in 2012, following 1.2 percent
in 2011.
The winners of the licences will have to be able to shoulder
high broadcasting costs of between 10 million euros ($13.2
million) and 11 million per year, while they build up a big
enough audience to attract advertisers.
That has proven difficult for the first batch of players
that tried to break into the market a decade ago, when France's
launched its first batch of new free-to-air channels. Several of
those channels such as TMC and NT1 have been since been sold to
big players like TF1 because they couldn't make it on their own.
For example, Lagardere, which is applying to launch its Elle
channel, sold off its music and youth-oriented channel Virgin 17
and returned another licence to the CSA.
Analyst say this track record could work against Lagardere,
despite it having proposed a generous 60 million euro budget for
its Elle channel, more than double some of the other applicants.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
